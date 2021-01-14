KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for multiple suspects after an armed robbery at a Cambridge business on Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at a business on Franklin Boulevard near Main Street. Officials said there were two firearms involved. There are four or five suspects, police said, and they fled the scene in a dark blue Corolla.

Officials said police will remain at the scene on Thursday night and will likely be back Friday to gather evidence.

No one was injured in the robbery.

They were last seen fleeing towards Hamilton but may have changed direction, police said.