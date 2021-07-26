KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are on scene at Rutherford Drive in Kitchener for reports of shots fired.

Police tweeted about the incident around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Residents can expect increased police presence in the area, officials say.

Monday night, police tape could be seen around a townhouse unit on Rutherford Drive just off of Kinzie Avenue. Several police vehicles and a forensics van were also on the scene.

On scene in area of Kinzie Aveneue and Thaler Avenue in Kitchener for reports of shots fired.



Increased police presence in the area.



More information will be released when available.



Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/3DFOhyFbJ0 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 27, 2021

Waterloo regional police say more information will be released when available. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.