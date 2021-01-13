KITCHENER -- Police in Stratford removed several large crowds of skates from storm ponds in the city over the weekend.

In a news release, officials said they responded to several ponds throughout the city on Sunday afternoon.

Around noon, officers went to a storm pond near Packham Avenue and Wright Boulevard and another near O'Loane Avenue and Thomas Street. Dozens of people were skating near one another, police said, and weren't physically distancing.

Police asked the skaters to leave the ice and everyone agreed to without incident, the release said.

About five hours later, someone reported that between 80 and 100 skaters were on another pond near Short Street and Forman Avenue.

In that case, officers responded shortly after, but found only around 10 people on the ice who were physical distancing. Police said they had no concerns with their activity.

With the upcoming stay-at-home order, public skating rinks will stay open, but public gatherings will be limited to five people. Exercise is considered an essential reason to leave home, but the government says it prefers if residents would remain home.