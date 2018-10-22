

CTV Kitchener





Police have recently released two security photos of a person they are looking for in connection with an attempted break and enter.

It happened over the summer on July 3 at an apartment building in the Eagle Street area of Cambridge.

There was no indication of what time of day the alleged, attempted break and enter occurred.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.