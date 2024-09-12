Firefighters expected to stay on scene of Brantford fire for 24 to 48 hours

A fire in Brantford has been contained but firefighters are expected to remain on scene for another 24 to 48 hours.

Brantford Fire was called to the blaze at Aypa Power Canada’s storage facility at 115 Sinclair Boulevard on Thursday.

They said the flames were contained to one unit used to store batteries and no injuries had been reported.

Brantford Fire Chief Todd Binkley told CTV News the protocol for this type of fire is to let it burn itself out, so crews will remain on scene for 24 to 48 hours.

The Ministry of Environment and city officials are also on hand to monitor the air and water quality in the area.