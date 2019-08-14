

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested after 55 stolen guns were recovered in Wellington County.

Provincial police say they have arrested 55-year-old Edward Petsinis of Guelph and 55-year-old Gregory Gibson of Harriston.

The arrests come following an investigation into a break and enter in Harriston back in March.

A door at a residence there had been forced open and more than $50,000 worth of property was stolen, including a number of guns.

On Aug. 6, the Wellington OPP conducted a search warrant on Highway 89, west of Mount Forest.

That's where they recovered the guns.

The next day, a multi-service takedown happened on Grange Street in Guelph. During that search, a handgun and some meth was found.

As a result, police arrested Petsinis.

He's facing a number of firearm- and drug-related charges. He was held for a bail hearing.

The day after that, on Aug. 8, provincial police carried out another warrant, this time on Elizabeth Street in Harriston.

Gibson was arrested and another gun was seized.

He's facing a number of firearm-related charges, as well. He's due in a Guelph court on Sept. 10.

While police are still investigating, they say they haven't recovered all of the stolen guns yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.