Police raid Cambridge spa as part of human trafficking investigation

Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge as result of a human trafficking investigation.

Police say in March 2023, they got a tip from the public about sexual services being offered for money at Ambition Spa located in a business complex on McGovern Drive.

“As a result of that initial report, our human trafficking team initiated an investigation which took place over a number of months,” Det. Sgt. Jason Bonikowsky with the Waterloo Regional Police Service Human Trafficking team said.

The owners of the spa, a 58-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – both from Cambridge – were arrested Thursday morning.

Bonikowsky said police seized the location, as well as a vehicle, in relation to their Thursday morning search.

The business has been open for 14 years and police believe crimes have been going on throughout that whole time.

“Without revealing our investigative techniques, the investigation expanded the longer we got into it. We did look for additional victims that may be out in the community,” Bonikowsky said.

Police confirm the victims were employees of the spa.

“Part of what we’re doing today is hoping to encourage any additional victims that may be out there that haven’t shared their story or their victimization to come forward and speak with us. We would love to hear from them and make sure they have the supports that they need,” Bonikowsky said.

“We do believe there are a large number of additional victims within the community and possibly in the Greater Toronto Area that have been affected by this business being in operation.”

Police say they believe there are similar operations running throughout the community.

“We do believe that there is an element of human trafficking occurring at these locations,” Bonikowsky said.

If you or someone you know feels they have been the victim of sexual exploitation or crimes of sexual violence while working at this business, please contact WRPS’ Human Trafficking Team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 or www.canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca