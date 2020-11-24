KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they are no longer looking for a missing man after they discovered a body near the Nith River on Tuesday night.

Police were searching throughout the day Tuesday for the man, who was last seen in the area and had not returned home on Monday night.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Waterloo regional police said the body was found with help from the OPP. A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Wednesday.

For hours, police canvassed the area along the Nith River with assistance from the K-9 unit and a drone.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the OPP Search and Recovery Team arrived at the scene. Regional police said they requested the help.

In a tweet on Wednesday, police said the death isn't considered suspicious and no further details will be released.

They have not officially confirmed the identity of the man who was found dead on Tuesday night.