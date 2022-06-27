Police make arrest in connection to Simcoe shooting

A 29-year-old North York man has been arrested in Thunder Bay in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Simcoe.

The June 18 incident saw a woman taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. At the time OPP said they believed the incident was targeted. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/shooting-in-simcoe-ont-under-investigation-1.5953071

On Monday, OPP announced a suspect has been taken into custody in Thunder Bay.

The 29-year-old North York man is now charged with:

Aggravated assault,

Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition,

Point a firearm,

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,

Carrying concealed weapon,

Unauthorized possession of weapon,

Possession of loaded, prohibited, or restricted firearm, and

Discharge firearm with intent.

The man is being held in custody in Thunder Bay and is scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date, police said.