Police looking to identify individual connected to Cambridge break-in
Police looking to identify and speak with individual connected to Dec. 10 break-in at Cambridge business. (@WRPSToday)
CAMBRIDGE -
Waterloo regional police are looking identify and speak to an individual connected to a break-in at a Cambridge business on Dec. 10.
Police said at around 10 p.m., a break and enter occurred at a business at the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard. Computer equipment was stolen by an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.