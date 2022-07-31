Police looking for woman after stabbing in Kitchener

A 48-year-old woman has been charged and police are now looking for another woman after a stabbing in Kitchener.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Weber and Cedar streets around 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, two women with knives were engaged in a fight.

Police found the 48-year-old. She had minor injuries from a stab wound and was treated by paramedics at the scene. Police then arrested her.

Her charges include assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are still looking for the other woman and said the investigation is ongoing.