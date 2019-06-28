Featured
Police looking for vandals who caused damage to arena
Security video image from the Wellesley Arena.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 11:49AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 12:45PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who caused "significant" property damage to the Wellesley Arena.
They say it happened in the early morning hours of June 26.
More than one person can be seen on the arena’s security video.
Police say both the arena and surrounding area were damaged, but did not provide any additional details.
Wellesley Township announced the same day that the arena has closed for the 2019-2020 season while it addresses a serious issue with the roof.