Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who caused "significant" property damage to the Wellesley Arena.

They say it happened in the early morning hours of June 26.

More than one person can be seen on the arena’s security video.

Police say both the arena and surrounding area were damaged, but did not provide any additional details.

Wellesley Township announced the same day that the arena has closed for the 2019-2020 season while it addresses a serious issue with the roof.