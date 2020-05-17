WATERLOO -- A robbery at a store on The Boardwalk in Kitchener is under investigation.

Regional Police were called to the incident around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Two armed men wearing masks entered the Bell store and demanded new cell phones be put in their bag, according to officials.

They reportedly fled with the merchandise to a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The two suspects are described as male, Middle Eastern, average build, and wearing all black clothing and masks as well as yellow latex gloves.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.