Police looking for truck involved in hit and run with crossing guard
A substitute crossing guard helps students at the intersection on Cedarbrae Ave. and Sunnydale Place on Friday morning. A crossing guard was involved in a hit and run at the intersection on Thursday afternoon. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Nov. 22, 2019)
Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:29PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 10:18AM EST
KITCHENER - Regional Police are investigating after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle near a school in Waterloo Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to Cedarbrae Avenue near Sunnydale Place around 3:30 p.m.
They say the crossing guard was assisting students crossing the road when she was struck by a pick-up truck.
The pick-up then fled the area without stopping.
On Friday, police said the vehicle is described as a dark Ford F150 with a "Browning" sticker on the front windshield.
Continuing to investigate after a crossing guard was struck by a pick-up truck in the area of Cedarbrae Avenue and Sunnydale Place in Waterloo. Vehicle is described as a dark Ford F150 with a "Browning" sticker on the front windshield. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. pic.twitter.com/f8vDEbs4ng— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 22, 2019
The 55-year-old crossing guard was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threating injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
