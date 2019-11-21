

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Regional Police are investigating after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle near a school in Waterloo Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Cedarbrae Avenue near Sunnydale Place around 3:30 p.m.

They say the crossing guard was assisting students crossing the road when she was struck by a pick-up truck.

The pick-up then fled the area without stopping.

On Friday, police said the vehicle is described as a dark Ford F150 with a "Browning" sticker on the front windshield.

The 55-year-old crossing guard was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threating injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.