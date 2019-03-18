Featured
Police looking for suspects who stole wallet from senior, withdrew $15K from accounts
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 4:29PM EDT
Wellington County OPP are searching for three suspects they believe stole a wallet from an 82-year-old woman and proceeded to withdraw $15K from her bank account.
According to the investigation, the incident happened on Feb. 20 at a vehicle in a Fergus parking lot.
The theft began when the three suspects watched the woman enter her pin number during a purchase.
The suspects then distracted the senior in the parking lot by implying she had a flat tire.
When she returned to her car, her wallet was gone.
She was contacted the next day by her financial institution saying someone withdrew $15K from her accounts.
OPP are asking anyone who is able to identify the people in the video surveillance images to contact them.