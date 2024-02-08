Police looking for suspect in Kitchener assault

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and are looking for a second suspect after a person was assaulted outside a Kitchener home.

Officers responded to the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street North around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man with a knife. Police say a female was also spraying a noxious substance at a victim.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, but the female was already gone.

Police said they’ve identified the female suspect and requested a warrant for her arrest, but did not provide a suspect description or any information on her age.

The arrested man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and violating a probation order.

The 22-year-old victim was not hurt.