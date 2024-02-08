KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for suspect in Kitchener assault

    A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
    Share

    Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and are looking for a second suspect after a person was assaulted outside a Kitchener home.

    Officers responded to the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street North around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man with a knife. Police say a female was also spraying a noxious substance at a victim.

    Officers arrived and arrested the man, but the female was already gone.

    Police said they’ve identified the female suspect and requested a warrant for her arrest, but did not provide a suspect description or any information on her age.

    The arrested man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and violating a probation order.

    The 22-year-old victim was not hurt.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News