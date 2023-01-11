Police looking for individuals connected to alleged road rage incident

Waterloo regional police are looking to speak with two individuals they believed were involved in a road rage incident during which a handgun was allegedly brandished.

Police said on Jan. 9, around 6:45 p.m., officers received a report of road rage in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road West in Kitchener.

“Both vehicles stopped and one of the victims approached the suspect vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle displayed a black handgun towards the victim. The victim returned to their vehicle and drove away,” police said in a news release.

Police are looking to identify and speak to the two individuals in the photo in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.