Police looking for individual connected to altercation allegedly involving a firearm in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say they’re looking for an individual connected to a Saturday altercation which allegedly involved a firearm in Kitchener.
According to police, officers responded to a reported disturbance involving several individuals in the area of Cherry Street and Strange Street around 7:50 p.m.
During the incident, a fight occurred and one person allegedly brandished a firearm.
No injuries were reported.
A 19-year-old man from Wellesley was charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and breach of probation.
Police are looking to identify and speak with another person in relation to the incident.
The individual is described as:
- Black male
- Tall, thin build
- Last seen wearing black pants, black jacket, white hat and red bandana
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.