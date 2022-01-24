Police looking for individual connected to altercation allegedly involving a firearm in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police say they’re looking for an individual connected to a Saturday altercation which allegedly involved a firearm in Kitchener.

According to police, officers responded to a reported disturbance involving several individuals in the area of Cherry Street and Strange Street around 7:50 p.m.

During the incident, a fight occurred and one person allegedly brandished a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

A 19-year-old man from Wellesley was charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and breach of probation.

Police are looking to identify and speak with another person in relation to the incident.

The individual is described as:

Black male

Tall, thin build

Last seen wearing black pants, black jacket, white hat and red bandana

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.