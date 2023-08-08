Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help to locate a 24-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

In a news release, OPP said Hamza Ali is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Kitchener-Waterloo and Quinte West.

Ali is currently serving a three year and five month sentence for assault and firearm-related offences.

He’s described as Black, 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.