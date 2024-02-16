KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Police looking for driver after pedestrian hit in Guelph

    A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
    Guelph police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

    Emergency responders were called to the Imperial Road North and Westwood Road area around 3:10 p.m.

    Police say a woman in her 20s was crossing Westwood Road when she was hit by the driver of a grey car. They say that driver then fled the area.

    The vehicle was described as a grey sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra. Police say it may have been driven by a Black man in his 30s.

    The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

