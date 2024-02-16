Police looking for driver after pedestrian hit in Guelph

Guelph police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the Imperial Road North and Westwood Road area around 3:10 p.m.

Police say a woman in her 20s was crossing Westwood Road when she was hit by the driver of a grey car. They say that driver then fled the area.

The vehicle was described as a grey sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra. Police say it may have been driven by a Black man in his 30s.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.