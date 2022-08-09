Police lay charges in double fatal collision from October 2021

Waterloo region police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection to a fatal collision from October of 2021 in which two people died.

The nearly year-long investigation followed a crash on the evening of Oct. 24, 2021, in the area of Line 86 and Sideroad 16 in Woolwich Township involving a Honda Civic and horse and buggy.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic was travelling east on Line 86 when he collided with a horse and buggy.

The two occupants in the buggy, a 76-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman from Waterloo region were ejected, according to police.

The two were transported to Guelph General Hospital where the man later died, while the woman was then transported via Ornge Air to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition.

Polcie said both occupants of the buggy did end up dying.

Earlier this year, investigators said they were attempting to recreate the collision to better understand what happened.

At the time, officials said they were trying to recreate the crash scene from six months ago with some help from residents. This included a horse and buggy riding through the area.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were uninjured.

The driver has been charged with: