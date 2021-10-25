Man killed in crash between vehicle and buggy in Woolwich Township

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP -

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a crash between a buggy and vehicle in Woolwich Township on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Line 86 and Sideroad 16 around 8:45 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old man driving a Honda Civic collided with a horse and buggy.

The 76-year-old man and 79-year-old woman in the buggy were ejected. They were taken to hospital in Guelph, where the man died from his injuries, according to police.

The woman was later airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition, officials said Monday morning.

The horse wasn't injured.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. It reopened around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.