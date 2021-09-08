Police issue warning after two students lose $150K in international wire-transfer scam

A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C. (Photo: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C. (Photo: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver