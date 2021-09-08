Police issue warning after two students lose $150K in international wire-transfer scam

Waterloo -

Waterloo regional police are warning the East Asian community after reports of international wire-transfer extortion scams that saw two victims lose a combined $150,000.

Police say both victims were students at area universities, with both scams similar in nature.

According to a release, the scams contained many of the same key indicators, including:

A phone call claiming to come from a member of the Chinese Government or Chinese Embassy, alleging the victim had been implicated in the commission of a criminal offence in China

An insistence the victim report their location and activities to Chinese authorities multiple times a day

Communication with alleged Chinese authorities, such as police and judges, over phone or Skype

Providing authentic-looking police identification

Identifying a male named Liu Yan as the chief suspect in China

Allegations there were warrants for the victim's arrest

A request to access the victim's bank account to "prove" illegal money was not laundered through their accounts

Requests to transfer large sums of money to a bank account in Hong Kong specializing in "money tracing"

Police also said both scams involved tactics including fear, intimidation, threats of incarceration, as well as a sense of urgency and a request for secrecy.

Anyone who has been a victim of a similar scam and suffered a financial loss is asked to report the incident using Waterloo region police's online reporting page or by calling the non-emergency line.

Those who received a similar call or message but did not experience a financial loss are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Police are reminding residents to never wire, send or e-transfer money based on a request made over the phone or to provide personal information.