Police issue plea for information following suspicious death of Woodstock woman
Woodstock police are asking the public for information as officers continue to investigate the suspicious death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham.
On Monday, police issued the appeal for information, 10 days after Cunningham was found dead in a vehicle on Sixth Avenue in Woodstock.
On Feb. 2, police initiated a missing person investigation after receiving reports Cunningham was missing.
The next day, police said Cunningham was found dead in a vehicle.
Woodstock police are on the scene of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. due to an ongoing investigation on Feb. 3, 2023. (Jim knight/CTV News London)
On Feb. 7, police said in a press release that “the investigation is ongoing with police treating Ms. Cunningham’s death as suspicious.”
Police are looking for information to help track Cunningham’s last few days.
According to Woodstock police, no arrests in relation to this investigation have been made.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or make an online report online.
With files from CTV London
