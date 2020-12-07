KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after multiple vehicles were vandalized in Cambridge and Kitchener.

Officials said the incidents happened in the parking lot of large shopping centres.

According to police, there were eight reports of vehicles damaged with black spray pain, including seven at Smart Centre in Cambridge and one at Sunrise Centre in Kitchener.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.