KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating multi-vehicle collision

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

    Emergency services responded to the area of University Avenue West and Fisher Hallman Road for reports of a collision involving two vehicles at around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

    No physical injuries were reported. 

    Police say one of the involved vehicles, a white Volkswagen with front-end damage, did not remain at the scene. The vehicle was last seen on Fischer-Hallman Road heading towards Victoria Street South. 

    At around 4:15 p.m., police provided an update saying both drivers have been located and identified.

    There is no information on any charges at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News