Police investigating multi-vehicle collision

Waterloo regional police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

Emergency services responded to the area of University Avenue West and Fisher Hallman Road for reports of a collision involving two vehicles at around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police say one of the involved vehicles, a white Volkswagen with front-end damage, did not remain at the scene. The vehicle was last seen on Fischer-Hallman Road heading towards Victoria Street South.

At around 4:15 p.m., police provided an update saying both drivers have been located and identified.

There is no information on any charges at this time.