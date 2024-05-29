KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police have launched a hate-motivated assault investigation in Waterloo.

    Two victims told police they were walking the in the Regina Street North area around 2 a.m. Wednesday when they were approached by an unknown man.

    They said he began yelling at them, using derogatory sexual language, and followed them towards King Street North.

    The victims said the suspect assaulted them and then ran off.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News