Police investigating hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have launched a hate-motivated assault investigation in Waterloo.

Two victims told police they were walking the in the Regina Street North area around 2 a.m. Wednesday when they were approached by an unknown man.

They said he began yelling at them, using derogatory sexual language, and followed them towards King Street North.

The victims said the suspect assaulted them and then ran off.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.