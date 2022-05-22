Police investigating fatal crash in Cambridge: WRPS

A man is dead after a fatal single vehicle crash in Cambridge, according to police.

It’s unclear if the crash happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Waterloo regional police said around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash in the area of Bismark Drive and Westcliff Way.

Investigators determined a Kia Optima had driven east on Bismark Drive in an area under construction, left the roadway, and struck a piece of construction equipment.

Police say the lone occupant, a 38-year-old Cambridge man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No further information has been given at this time.