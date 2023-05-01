Police investigating death of Hagersville child found unresponsive in family pool

Police in Hagersville, Ont. are investigating the death of a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a family pool on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but anytime police respond to a sudden death there is always an investigation.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call at a Hagersville address around 5:38 p.m.

Police said a three-year-old had been located unresponsive in the family pool.

Emergency services arrived and transported the child to hospital where they were pronounced dead.