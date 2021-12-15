Police investigating collision involving pedestrian, LRT

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and an LRT on Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Block Line Road and Courtland Avenue East around 4 p.m.

An update from police said a 22-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said there were delays due to the collision. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Grand River Transit tweeted that ION trains weren't running between Mill and Fairway Stations. Service is expected to start again by Wednesday evening.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION

There will be significant delays in the area of Block Line Road and Courtland Avenue East. Officers currently on scene for a collision involving LRT and a pedestrian.



More information to follow.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fPkEV7e0dF — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 15, 2021