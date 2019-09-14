Featured
Police investigating collision involving a pedestrian in Baden
A car involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Baden. (Sept. 14, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:52AM EDT
A pedestrian, described as a “young person”, was taken to hospital Friday night after they were hit by a car in Baden.
Officers were called the area of Snyder’s Road East and Foundry Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries have not been released.
Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate and say charges are pending.