Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a bank robbery in Cambridge.

It happened after 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Scotiabank on Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard.

Police say there were no injuries.

It’s unclear how many suspects were involved and if any weapons were used.

Police investigators and a forensic unit were at the bank Friday night.

A sign on the bank door says the branch will be closed until the police investigation is complete.