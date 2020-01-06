Brantford Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to St. John’s College.

The high school received the threat Monday at around 8:45 a.m., just after classes started for the day.

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says staff members and students were taken to the nearby Tollgate Technological Skills Centre as a safety precaution.

Shortly before 11 a.m. police determined that the school was safe and students were allowed to return.

Officers remain on scene as they investigate who made the threat.

They say the person responsible could face criminal charges.

More to come…