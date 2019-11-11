ST. JACOBS -- Police are investigating after a stray bullet shot through the window of a home in St. Jacobs, and a nearby shooting range is closed until further notice.

The incident happened on November 2.

The homeowner says she didn't believe her daughter that a bullet had come through the house until the child dropped the bullet into her hand.

"I mean it's a horrifying moment when your child puts a bullet in your hand that had flown into your house," says Joanna Pearce.

She says investigators told her they believe it came from the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club.

Pearce says investigators told her it's very unlikely it came from anywhere else.

Waterloo Regional Police confirm they are investigating the gun club and so is the Chief Firearms Office, the division of the RCMP that looks over gun licenses and businesses.

According to the club's website, their range is closed until further notice.

Pearce is concerned because her home is about two kilometres from the shooting range.

"It's a neighbourhood full of families and children. And the market, the whole town is all within shooting range of the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club," Pearce says.

The club it is declining to comment at this time until the investigation is over and the matter is resolved.