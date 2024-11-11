Lest we forget: Crowds gather for solemn Remembrance Day ceremonies
Communities stood still on Monday to honour the sacrifice of those who served – and continue to serve – our country.
Remembrance Day ceremonies reflected on the tragedy of war as crowds gathered to pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate price.
In 2023, volunteers in Stratford covered the William Hutt Bridge with more than 10,000 handmade crochet poppies – a tribute they decided to make a tradition.
“This year we collected 12,400 poppies,” said organizer Patty Hawkins-Russell.
This time, though, the flowers moved to a new location.
“We wanted to think of somewhere near the cenotaph, so we came up with the idea of covering this [nearby] hedge,” said Hawkins-Russell.
It took months of preparation for the massive poppy project, followed by a rush to put on the final touches.
“It takes about eight to 10 afternoons to actually zip tie the poppies onto the net,” Hawkins-Russell explained. “We have volunteers, people come in, and then it’s always the trick of putting it up and getting the installation done.”
Grace Untucht made more than 1,000 of the poppies.
“I haven’t missed a Remembrance Day service since I got out of high school,” she told CTV News. “Absolutely brings tears to my eyes.”
The poppies were appreciated by all those in attendance on Monday morning.
“It shows that there’s still people out there, the older generation, but there’s newer people that are crocheting and knitting to make sure that people, the next generation, they understand what it’s all about,” said Rick Boone, chair of Stratford’s Remembrance Day service. “The more we talk about it with the youth of today, the better.”
- With reporting by Jeff Pickel
