Police investigating after body found in Perth County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shut down a section of a Perth County roadway Friday after they say a passerby discovered a body in the area overnight.

Police say they responded to Road 122, north of Stratford, Ont. around 2:20 a.m.

At this point, investigators say they haven’t identified any persons of interest and it’s too early to tell if the death should be treated as a homicide.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Const. Kimberly Lyon told CTV Kitchener.

NEIGHBOURS CONCERNED

Officers blocked off Road 122 from Line 50 to Line 52 for much of Friday, raising concerns for nearby residents in the secluded agricultural area.

“I’d seen a lot of suspicious lights up through the swamp and I decided to see what was going on,” resident Ross Jantzi said. “I went up there and obviously the road was closed and they told me at that point that the investigation was going on. [It’s] not really a surprise because it’s sort of a secluded area, feel sorry for whatever happened.”

A van with 'Five Star Custom Concrete Ltd.' emblazoned on the side is towed away from the area. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

VAN TOWED AWAY FROM SCENE

Around 10:30 a.m., police could be seen removing a van from the side of the road. 'Five Star Custom Concrete Ltd.', the name of a company based just outside Tavistock, was written on the side of the vehicle.

The company did not respond to CTV News’ request for comment.

EVOLVING INVESTIGATION

As police continue to gather as much information as they can, Lyon said investigation a death in such a rural area can be difficult due to lack of eyewitnesses.

This week’s snowfall could also make it challenging for investigators.

“When you add different weather aspects and stuff like that, then it definitely plays a role,” Lyon said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.