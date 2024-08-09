KITCHENER
    Police investigating after assault in Cambridge seriously injures two men

    Two men are seriously hurt after a Thursday morning assault in Cambridge.

    Around 11:25 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of an assault in the area of Savage Drive and Franklin Boulevard.

    Details are limited but police said two men were seriously injured after a fight broke out.

    There are no concerns for public safety.

    The investigation is ongoing.

