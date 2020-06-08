KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a rollover caused a car to burst into flames in Norfolk County on Sunday.

OPP tweeted a video of the scene of a crash at Villa Nova Road south of Concession 3 in Townsend just after 3:30 p.m.

They say the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over before it caught fire.

Officers say they were "amazed" only minor injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.