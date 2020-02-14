KITCHENER -- There's no love lost between police and bad drivers.

This Valentine's Day, Waterloo Regional Police were out enforcing driving rules in a traffic enforcement safety blitz.

Officers were set up in Wallenstein looking for aggressive, impaired or distracted drivers.

If you're pulled over, you could be looking at a ticket, demerit points or even suspension of your license.

Police were stationed in an unmarked vehicle at a 60 km/h zone on Line 86.

Officials say drivers tend to blow through that speed limit, which is also a community safety zone. That means that fines are doubled if you're caught speeding there.

"We deal with excessive speed through this section of roadway," says Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger.

"Yes it's Line 86, but it's also residential and there are many businesses here in the town of Wallenstein. So again, part of our focus is increasing our presence in rural areas in and around the region."

From 11 a.m. until about 12:20 p.m., police had pulled over three drivers and issued three speeding tickets.

The last driver police pulled over was allegedly driving 30 km/h over the limit. In the community safety zone, that means four demerit points and a $450 fine.

The campaign is part of the 2020 Road Safety Plan that will see increased traffic enforcement in rural areas across the region.