Norfolk County OPP say they received a call from a female who dialed 911 to see if her new phone was working correctly.

It happened on Dec. 9 just before 11 a.m.

The caller informed the dispatcher that they had just received the phone and wanted to test it.

The caller then hung up, prompting officers patrolling the area to try and locate her.

Police found there was no emergency.

Officials wanted to use the opportunity to remind the public that 911 calls are for emergencies only.

“Whether false alarms are intentional or unintentional, they tie up the phone lines at the communications centre, waste taxpayer money, tie up law enforcement officers and threaten lives,” said Cst. Ed Sanchuk.

If you do call 911 by accident, you are encouraged to stay on the line to let the dispatcher know that there is no emergency and that the phone call was a mistake.

This report came after an incident the day before when a nine-year-old girl called 911 on her parents after she was told to clean her room.