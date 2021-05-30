KITCHENER -- Police say they are gathering evidence following a large rally in Uptown Waterloo on Sunday that saw hundreds of people packed into Waterloo Public Square.

The event was advertised by Trinity Bible Chapel on their social media page as “Worship in the Square” involving four separate churches.

Large groups of people could be seen standing closely together and not wearing masks.

Waterloo regional police said they were on scene monitoring the event.

“As with similar large gatherings in recent weeks, members of our CIRT team were in attendance with bylaw monitoring the event and gathering evidence that will allow us to lay charges,” read a statement to CTV News from Cherri Greeno, manager of corporate communications and public information for the police service.

Under the current COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, outdoor religious services are permitted up to 10 people. Other organized outdoor public events are capped at five people, with physical distancing in place for people from seperate households.