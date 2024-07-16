KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police close Kitchener road to deal with barricaded person

    Waterloo Regional Police on Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener on July 16, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police on Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener on July 16, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
    Waterloo Regional Police are asking the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener as officers respond to a barricaded person.

    The alert was put out on social media just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

    Robert Ferrie Drive is currently closed between Caryndale Drive and Chapel Hill Drive.

    Police added that there’s no threat to public safety.

    More to come.

