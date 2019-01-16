

CTV Kitchener





The case was made for more officer hires by the region's police chief at a recent board meeting.

The final draft of the proposed 2019 police budget was tabled during the Tuesday assembly when the request to hire 47 additional officers was made.

Waterloo Regional Police have not increased the amount of officers on the force since 2013.

The proposed budget of $170 million for this year is up by over five per cent from 2018.

This will cost households an extra $20 a year.

Chief Brian Larkin noted that additional officers are needed because the community has grown and that there is a higher number of absenteeism due to increased overtime and officers burning out.

The chief also mentioned that the opioid crisis has taken up resources.

The proposed budget is heading to Waterloo Region Council for debate on Feb. 6.