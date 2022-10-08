Police arrest two men in Kitchener robbery

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s robbery unit has arrested two men following an incident in Kitchener.

On Sept. 15, police responded to a report of a robbery at a residence near Overlea Drive and Westmount Road West.

Officers learned three unknown men approached the victim while brandishing a firearm. Police say the suspects stole personal property from the victim before fleeing the area.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged a 43-year-old Kitchener man with robbery and firearm offences on Sept. 25.

On Oct. 6, a 19-year-old Kitchener man was also arrested in connection to the incident and officers located and seized suspected fentanyl. The man is charged with robbery and firearm offences, assault with intent to resist arrest, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.