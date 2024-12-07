Chicopee says ski season still a few weeks away

Even though it looks like a winter wonderland outside, skiers and snowboarders will have to wait a few more weeks to hit Kitchener’s slopes.

Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort says its hills, lifts and trails are still closed for the season.

The projected opening date is currently set for Dec. 21.

Winter sports enthusiasts are advised to keep an eye on the resort’s social media accounts for any weather updates.

Near Barrie, it’s a different – and much snowier – situation. The Blue Mountain Ski Resort officially opened their hills on Saturday with a snow base of 25 centimetres.

Dozens of skiers lined up early, some as early as 6:30 a.m., to hit the hills.

Blue Mountain had initially hoped to open by Dec. 12, so getting started a few days earlier was a bonus for both the resort and skiers.

Other Ontario resorts, including Mount St. Louis and Horseshoe Resort, also opened this week.