Police seek tips in Waterloo break-in

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a Waterloo business.

It happened Thursday, around 5:30 a.m., in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North.

Police did not identify the business or disclose what was stolen.

As part of the investigation, police released a security image of a person they’re trying to identify. They said the individual is “believed to be involved in the incident.”

Tips can be called in to police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399, or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.