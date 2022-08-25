Police arrest Cambridge man in connection to stabbing

Waterloo region police have arrested an 18-year-old Cambridge man after a youth was stabbed in Wilmot Township.

On Aug. 25, just after midnight, police responded to the area of Dolman Street and Woolwich Street South for a report of a stabbing.

Police said the victim is a 17-year-old boy who was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cambridge man has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a sentence or disposition.