An elementary school in southeast Cambridge was placed in hold and secure Wednesday afternoon due to police action in the surrounding neighbourhood.

The hold and secure at Moffat Creek Public School was put in place shortly before 2 p.m.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board, police were dealing with a nearby “traffic incident and investigation.”

School board officials said all students and staff members were safe at Moffat Creek.

A hold and secure is a procedure in which people are not allowed to leave or enter the school, but can move around freely inside the building.

The hold and secure was lifted after about 30 minutes. Further details about the police action were not immediately available.