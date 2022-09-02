Plane crashes near Guelph airport runway

An investigation is ongoing following a crash involving an airplane at Guelph Airpark.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, emergency crews responded to a reported crash around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said the “amateur built” aircraft landed short of the runway and flipped over.

Police said the plane received moderate damage.

The two occupants in the plane were not injured.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada are continuing the investigation.