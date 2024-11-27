KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pickup truck stolen in Guelph while warming up

    A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
    Guelph Police are putting out a yearly reminder not to leave idling vehicles unattended.

    Police were called to a home near Starwood Drive and Summit Ridge Drive around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said he had left his grey 2014 Toyota Tacoma warming up in the driveway but when his wife went outside, the truck was gone.

    The couple had been preparing for an overnight trip and a suitcase with clothing and medication had been in the vehicle when it was taken.

